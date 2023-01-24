Historical Society and O. Winston Link Museum Present “The Railroad and The Art of Place”

The Historical Society of Western Virginia and the O. Winston Link Museum has collaborated with the Center for Railroad Photography & Art (www.railphoto-art.org) to host David Kahler: The Railroad and the Art of Place.

In the late 1980s, David Kahler was deeply inspired after seeing an exhibition of O. Winston Link photographs. Following in Link’s footsteps, Kahler made annual trips to the West Virginia and eastern Kentucky coalfields, destinations that strongly resonated with his own aesthetic of “place.”

Throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, he photographed trains along the Pocahontas Division of the Norfolk Southern Railway, tracing the ebb and flow of communities dependent on railroad traffic amidst the decline of the coal industry. This exhibit will be on view from January 20 – May 6, 2023.

Admission to the museum is free for members, $6 for adults, $5 for seniors/military, $3 children ages 12-17. The Historical Society is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-4:30pm, and is located at 101 Shenandoah Ave NE, Roanoke VA 24016. For questions, contact Ashley Webb at [email protected] or at 540.982.5465.