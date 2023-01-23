Virginia 4-H Honors Outstanding Members With Youth in Action Awards

Virginia 4-H honored four of its most outstanding members at recent the Evening with 4-H ceremony and celebration.

The 4?H Youth in Action Program recognizes four confident young leaders with diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives in 4-H core pillar areas: agriculture, civic engagement, healthy living, and STEM.

Alice Milton received the award for healthy living; Kelli Garrett received the award for agriculture; Jack Woodard received the award for STEM; and Nikhita Saravanan received the award for civic engagement. Additionally, Milton was selected as the Overall Youth in Action Award winner and will receive additional opportunities to be a spokesperson for Virginia 4-H.

“Each of these youth has done tremendous things for their communities and for 4-H,” said Jeremy Johnson, Virginia’s state 4-H leader. “These awards are a way for us to recognize how they have gone above and beyond in their actions. Each of these outstanding youth showcases the best of Virginia 4-H and what 4-H can do to help the next generation of leaders reach their potential.”

Each of the four winners received a $500 mini-grant to develop a significant community project, recognition at a formal award ceremony, a full scholarship to attend the Virginia State 4-H Congress in Blacksburg, an opportunity to be featured as the Virginia 4-H youth pillar spokesperson, and support and mentorship to apply for the 2022 National 4-H Youth Leadership Awards.