Taubman Museum of Art to Host Lunar New Year Celebration

The Taubman Museum of Art , Local Colors and Roanoke Valley Sister Cities invite the community to celebrate Lunar New Year Saturday, Feb. 4, 12-2 p.m. at the Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE., in downtown Roanoke.

Lunar New Year is a special celebration recognized by Asian communities throughout the world, and is a time when families mark the changing of the traditional Chinese calendar with special foods, gifts and customs. The upcoming year is the Year of the Rabbit, the fourth of 12 signs that make up the Chinese zodiac.

“Lunar New Year is a wonderful opportunity for our community to learn about the cultural traditions of our Asian friends and neighbors living right here in southwest Virginia,” said Cindy Petersen, Taubman Museum of Art executive director. “We invite everyone to come out and enjoy this special, free community day with spectacular dances, performances and art making.”

Added Local Colors Executive Director Lisa Spencer: “Roanoke is home to several Asian cultures, all with rich traditions that will be displayed in this celebration. We join in their enthusiasm to share this heritage with the people of our city.”

Event highlights include:

David White and the Shaolin Dragon Martial Arts Academy performing lion dances and martial arts demonstrations

Blacksburg Chinese School demonstrating traditional and contemporary music and dance

15-50 Dance Group performing traditional dances

City of Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb will help moderate the event alongside Petersen and Spencer

Art projects for children and families representing cultural celebrations from a variety of Asian cultures

Guests also are invited to visit Art Venture , the Museum’s interactive children’s gallery, featuring 14 handson creativity stations. Art Venture is free Feb. 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. as part of the celebration.

The event concludes with the distribution of traditional Chinese Red Envelopes with well wishes to children in attendance along with a group sing-along of the traditional New Year’s song, “Gong xi Gong xi.”

For additional information, visit TaubmanMuseum.org or call 540.342.5760.