Machine de Cirque Brings Poetry, Humor, and Dizzying Feats

Infusing poetry, intelligence, and humor into an innovative circus show, Machine de Cirque’s ode to creativity, “La Galerie,” comes to the Moss Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m.
Seven acrobats and an eccentric musician take in a monochrome art exhibit and, with a creative spark, set off an explosion of color. In mocking defiance of convention, these wacky and endearing characters eagerly explore an exhibition from the inside out.
Spectators are taken on a trip to the outer boundaries of art by means of a totally out-of-this-world exhibit, where movements from white to color and shifting sets create the most unexpected scenes. Dizzying feats, astonishing discoveries, poetic liberties, and a serious dose of some silly good fun come together in “La Galerie.”
The performance will be held in the center’s Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, located within the Street and Davis Performance Hall at 190 Alumni Mall.
Boasting performers from Cirque du Soleil, Cirque Eloize, and Les Sept Doigts, Québec City-based Machine de Cirque creates ingenious and deeply human performances that skillfully blend the highest levels of contemporary circus with music and theatre. Driven by this unifying vision, Machine de Cirque’s unique approach to the circus arts produces shows that dazzle the mind, touch the heart, and move the spirit.
Founded in 2013 under the initiative of Vincent Dubé, Raphaël Dubé, Yohann Trépanier, Ugo Dario, Maxim Laurin, and Frédéric Lebrasseur, Machine de Cirque launched its first production — the company’s namesake show — in May 2015 to rave reviews. This maiden production, including its cabaret version, has been performed more than 700 times in Europe, Asia, and North America with more than 300,000 attendees.
“La Galerie” runs 75 minutes and is recommended for ages 10 and up.
This performance is supported in part by gifts from Mr. Bruce Prichard and Mrs. Nancy Beville Prichard and Dr. Charles Y. Davis and Mrs. Carole C. Davis.
Related events
As part of the Moss Arts Center’s school-day performance series, which is free to attend for area students and educators, Machine de Cirque will perform “La Galerie” for public, private, and homeschool families in grades five through eight from Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Floyd, and Riner.
Ticket information
Tickets for the performance are $25-$55 for general public and $10 for students and youth 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased online; at the Moss Arts Center’s box office, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; or by calling 540-231-5300 during box office hours.