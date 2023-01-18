Machine de Cirque Brings Poetry, Humor, and Dizzying Feats

Infusing poetry, intelligence, and humor into an innovative circus show, Machine de Cirque’s ode to creativity, “La Galerie,” comes to the Moss Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Seven acrobats and an eccentric musician take in a monochrome art exhibit and, with a creative spark, set off an explosion of color. In mocking defiance of convention, these wacky and endearing characters eagerly explore an exhibition from the inside out.

Spectators are taken on a trip to the outer boundaries of art by means of a totally out-of-this-world exhibit, where movements from white to color and shifting sets create the most unexpected scenes. Dizzying feats, astonishing discoveries, poetic liberties, and a serious dose of some silly good fun come together in “La Galerie.”

The performance will be held in the center’s Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, located within the Street and Davis Performance Hall at 190 Alumni Mall.