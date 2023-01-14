37.2 F
Roanoke
Saturday, January 14, 2023
HomeCommentaryLt. Gov. Sears Calls For School Choice--"Hope And Future For Every Child"
Commentary

Lt. Gov. Sears Calls For School Choice–“Hope And Future For Every Child”

0

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears (R), the first Black woman to hold that office, recently issued this press release calling on the General Assembly to provide more educational choices for parents and young people in the Old Dominion. Demonstrating teamwork, Governor Youngkin (R) in his annual “State of the Commonwealth Address” pressed for the same reforms. Instead of the traditional model we have today, where the government assigns a child’s school based on the child’s address and zip code, an Education Success Account will let parents have more choices over where the child attends.

The Lieutenant Governor’s text is below:

Delegate Glenn Davis has introduced HB 1508 Virginia Education Success Accounts for K-12 students. This bill sets aside a portion of the state education funding allocated to each child and deposits it into an education savings account, where the parent directs the funds to go to pre-approved education expenses, including a range of schooling options and support services.

“Too many students are trapped in schools that are failing them, especially in our historically Black communities.” Delegate Glenn Davis said. “All children should have access to the resources necessary to reach their full potential and it starts with a strong educational foundation. This bill allows parents to choose the educational experience best suited for their child.”

“The 2022 National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) scores confirm that many of our children are not learning the basics of math and reading.  Sadly, communities of color were hit the hardest,” stated Lieutenant Governor Earle-Sears. “We will continue to invest in our public schools, and we currently fund them at the highest level in history, but we must provide options for students who need a lifeline now. We can do both. We need to empower parents to make choices on their child’s education regardless of zip code. Our children don’t get do-overs.”

-Scott Dreyer

 

Previous article
Reps. Cline, Griffith And Good Vote For Healthcare To Help Babies Who Survive Botched Abortions
Next article
AEP Raised Rates for Customers Again. Why?

Latest Opinion Posts

It’s About The Rules

If our first week back showed us anything, it’s that a republic based on democratic principles can be messy. While it may not always...

If This Doesn’t Get You Admitted to UVa, What Will?

By James Bacon and originally published on Bacon's Rebellion and shared here by prior agreement.  The producer of The School of Limmy, a Korean-American neuroscience major...

Moses Ezekiel, Jackson’s Statue, and Institutional Anti-Semitism?

Recently, David Bernstein, the author of Woke Antisemitism: How a Progressive Ideology Harms Jews, remarked: “When you have an ideology that pretends to know...

You Support Free Speech? Show It

By James A. Bacon and first shared on Bacon's Rebellion and shared her by permission. The leaders of Virginia's colleges and universities are increasingly sensitive...

Empty Pews In America

By Kerry Dougherty and first published at Kerry: Unemployed and Unedited and Bacon's Rebellion, and shared here by permission. Of all the disheartening news this...
© 2023 Whisper One Media