Biomedical Innovations Take Stage During ‘Shark Tank’ Style Pitch Competition

Virginia Tech students finished the semester vigorously while presenting their ideas for new biomedical innovations to a “Shark Tank”-style panel of judges during the recent Health Sciences and Technology Hokie Pitch at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.

The semester-ending competition involved students from the Translational Biology, Medicine, and Health Graduate Program (TBMH), who selected intellectual property, worked with industry mentors, and created business plans to develop and commercialize biomedical discoveries.

“Hokie Pitch has become tradition,” said Rob Gourdie, professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC and the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics at Virginia Tech, who leads the semester-long commercialization graduate teaching block in the TBMH fall introductory graduate course. “This is our seventh year, and the quality of the presentations and the competition improves and becomes more intense every year.”

The exercise creates a scenario that stretches students beyond their comfort zones to develop skills they will need in their professional lives. Students who are adept at research, for example, may need to work with university technology transfer offices, the federal Food and Drug Administration, and clinical trial experts, marketers, legal professionals, and investors.

“We want to enable them to step outside of their specialty areas with confidence to present their work in an understandable and commanding way to the various audiences that may have an interest, including their scientific colleagues and also the many other stakeholders who comprise the discovery-to-commercialization ecosystem,” said Michael Friedlander, Virginia Tech’s vice president for health sciences and technology, executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, and one of the judges of the competition. “It takes knowledge, ability, and practice to identify a discovery and transform it into new treatments and approaches to health care.”