“Roanoque” Baroque Chamber Orchestra to Present Third Concert of Debut Season

The Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra with guest soloists Isaac Kay, violin and Kevin Pfister, bassoon along with several local aspiring young artist soloists will present the third concert of its debut season on Saturday, February 4 at 7:00 P.M. at St. John Lutheran Church in Cave Spring, with a second performance on Sunday, February 5 at 3:00 P.M. at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Roanoke.

Following a highly successful debut performance in October and multiple appearances in December, the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Ensemble will feature the ever popular “Four Seasons” by Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi with violin soloist Isaac Kay. The Vivaldi is one of the most enduring works of the baroque era with many melodies that are perennial audience favorites.

Soloist Isaac Kay Isaac is a graduate of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, University of Denver, Westmont College, and the Cleveland Institute of Music Preparatory College. He has performed in the great halls of Europe and America, has toured the world as a Lincoln Center Artist, is a recipient of fellowships at the Aspen Music Festival and School, and has performed with the Omaha Symphony, New World Symphony, and Santa Barbara Symphony orchestras and currently serves as part of the faculty at Westmont College. He performs on a 1765 Johannes Helmer violin.

In addition to the “Four Seasons” the program will include Vivaldi’s “Concert for Bassoon in E Minor” featuring local artist Kevin Pfister. Kevin Pfister is a recent member of the Roanoke musical community having previously resided in Ruse Bulgaria where he performed as principal bassoonist with the Ruse State Opera and Philharmonic Orchestra. A graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music and Northwestern University he appears frequently with the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and other local ensembles.

A highlight of the program will be the showcasing of several young aspiring musicians who will perform the first movement of Vivaldi’s A Minor Violin Concerto. The program will be conducted by Michael Shasberger, Artistic Director for Roanoque Baroque.

St. John Lutheran Church is located at 4608 Brambleton Avenue and the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church is located at 2101 Jefferson St SW. Ample free parking is available at both locations. Roanoque Baroque encourages access to all members of the community with a “name your own price” admission policy. All tickets available at the door with a $20 per person suggested ticket price.