SML Antique & Classic Boat Club to Meet Saturday, Jan. 14

The Smith Mountain Lake Antique and Classic Boat Club would like to cordially invite those with any interest in antique boats to attend our Winter Workshop and meet others that share that interest.

In addition to learning a little about our club, knowledgeable presenters will cover topics that apply to operating, maintaining and repairing antique boats.

The workshop will be held from 9AM until Noon at the heated workshop of Alan and Jean Frederick, 1100 Oakshire Lane, Wirtz. The $10 cost includes coffee and donuts in the morning and lunch around noon. Please bring a folding chair to ensure ample seating.