Aerial Sensor Technology on Display at Eastern Virginia Agricultural Research and Extension Center

At Virginia Tech’s Eastern Virginia Agricultural Research and Extension Center, researchers are testing aerial sensor technology to help small grain growers assess the progress of their crops without setting foot in the field or wasting valuable time and money.

College of Agriculture and Life Sciences faculty at the Warsaw, Virginia, facility are using sensors attached to drones to help determine nitrogen rate and timing of wheat, a crop that has experienced a sharp rise in production across the commonwealth. Virginia farmers harvested 10.2 million bushels of winter wheat during the summer of 2022, up 27 percent from 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Also on the rise is the cost of nitrogen, an element important to wheat’s overall health and reproductivity.

A key indicator that a wheat plant will succeed is the number of branches, called tillers, it produces throughout the growing season. Wheat is usually planted in October and harvested in the summer.

Three to four tillers are ideal. Too many tillers lead to competition. Too few results in less yield. Should the crop need a boost, nitrogen fertilizer is often applied. Growers assess tiller numbers from late January to mid-February. Traditionally, the count is done on foot, a method that is both time-consuming and with inconsistent results.

“When you go out into the field to count tillers, you’re only going to do this in certain spots, so you’re not getting adequate representation,” said Eastern Virginia Agricultural Research and Extension Center Superintendent Joseph Oakes. “You might be in a fairly weak spot or a strong spot that is not represented in the entire field.”

Virginia Tech researchers recognized these inconsistencies, and in the early 2000s, they began testing a new way to measure healthy vegetation. Normalized Differential Vegetative Index –commonly called NDVI – quantifies vegetation by measuring the difference between near-infrared and red light. Healthy vegetation reflects more near-infrared and green light, compared to other wavelengths – hence the reason human eyes see vegetation as the color green.

Researchers took handheld devices equipped with NDVI sensors into the field and developed a promising relationship between NDVI and tiller density.