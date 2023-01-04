HCA Virginia Health System Welcomes New Galen College of Nursing

Galen’s second Virginia location will help address nursing shortage

HCA Virginia Health System and its affiliate, Galen College of Nursing, have announced a second Virginia Galen campus will open in Roanoke in 2023. As a single-purpose nursing college with a mission to increase access to quality nursing education, Galen will bring an additional educational option in Roanoke to help address Virginia’s nursing workforce needs. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 194,500 average annual openings for registered nurses over the next 10 years, with employment projected to grow 9 percent.

“We are overjoyed to announce Galen’s second campus in Virginia and excited to expand our collaboration with HCA Virginia Health System. This new endeavor will help us continue to attract the next generation of nurses and help support the delivery of quality care in the state,” says Mark Vogt, Galen’s chief executive officer. “With over 30 years of experience exclusively educating nurses, Galen is well-positioned to help expand the pipeline of practice-ready nurses in the Roanoke area.”

The Roanoke campus will feature modern resources – from advanced patient simulation labs to classroom environments designed to encourage practice-based learning – that help create a unique hands-on learning experience. Galen’s student support model has helped over 30,000 graduates enter the profession over the last 30 years.

“The addition of Galen College of Nursing will complement and increase the availability of high-quality nursing education available in Southwest Virginia,” said Amy Woods, chief nursing officer at LewisGale Medical Center. “We are excited to work with Galen to expand the nursing workforce throughout Southwest Virginia, as well as enhance new graduate preparedness by bridging nursing education and practice.”

Located at Metis Plaza 1819 Electric Rd. Suite H, the campus will initially offer a 2-year Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program and a Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurse to Associate Degree in Nursing Bridge (LPN/LVN to ADN Bridge) starting April 3, 2023. With four quarterly enrollments per year, admission for the first term is now in progress. In addition, Galen offers online RN to BSN and MSN programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development. Admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or going online to galencollege.edu.