Richmond Airport Makes TSA’s 2022 Top 10 List of Most Unusual Finds at Airport Security Checkpoints

Richmond International Airport (RIC) made it into the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) annual Top 10 List of most unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. TSA released the list in an on-line video it posted on the agency’s YouTube account.

What was the item from the airport that ranked as #5 on the Top 10 List?

A TSA officer who was staffing the checkpoint X-ray machine at the airport, spotted what appeared to be a knife inside a man’s carry-on bag. The contents of the bag were searched, but at first no knife was spotted until each item in the carry-on bag was separated and re-introduced through the X-ray machine. At that point the X-ray image indicated that the knife was inside the laptop and required closer inspection. After obtaining tools that could disassemble the laptop, a double-edged knife was found to have been artfully concealed inside the guts of the computer.

The traveler initially claimed that he had no idea that there was a knife inside his laptop, however after the knife was revealed, he confirmed that the knife was his.

TSA tweeted about the incident when it happened in November.

