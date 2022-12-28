Goodwill Seeks Donations Before The End of The Year

Goodwill Store and Donation Centers are ready to receive donations of clothing and household items from your post-holiday purge. Donations tend to decrease during the upcoming cold, winter months.

When you donate before the end of the year, it can do so much for Goodwill training and employment programs and at the same time, donors benefit from a potential tax refund. Goodwill Stores and Donation Centers will be open regular hours 9 am – 7 pm on New Year’s Eve to receive donations of clothing and household items. Donors receive a donation receipt for tax purposes* when they donate.

“Individuals and families benefit from the public’s generous donations they entrust to Goodwill,” states Jim Forer, Vice President of Donated Goods for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. “Donating to Goodwill is an investment in our community, as it helps to provide training, skills, and job opportunities to those in need. By giving to Goodwill, you are helping to create opportunities and a better future for people in our communities.”

In 2021, 89% of revenues generated directly supported Goodwill training and employment programs. Your donations and purchases allow Goodwill to provide skills training, job placement, and support services to people who need help overcoming their life’s challenges.

You can be confident donations given to Goodwill are used to help eliminate poverty by empowering individuals, strengthening families, and inspiring communities. Goodwill depends on your generosity to support our mission, and your donations help individuals throughout our communities in Central, Southwest, and Southside, Virginia.

During this season of giving, you can also support Goodwill with a monetary donation. Donors can give online at www.goodwillvalleys.com/give-now/#gift. Online donations must be made on Saturday, December 31st by 11:59 pm to receive a donation receipt for use during the tax year 2022. Goodwill also accepts monetary donations through the mail. Donors can send monetary donations to PO Box 6159, Roanoke, VA 24017. Donations postmarked by December 31, 2022, will receive a 2022 tax receipt.

For more information on Goodwill programs, donating, shopping, and locations, visit the website at www.goodwillvalleys.com.