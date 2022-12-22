How Transportation Companies Can Increase Driver Retention

The trucking industry faces so many challenges. With turnover being one of them, companies struggle to develop the best driver retention practices. Companies must retain existing and attract new employees to keep up with business operations. To understand more about the current situation on the market, read more CDL drivers jobs here.

How can companies enhance driver satisfaction and improve retention? This post guides you through the crucial steps every business should take!

Hire The Right Drivers

Everything starts with hiring the right drivers for your company. If you do this, you increase the chances of them staying. Of course, this includes complete honesty from your side about the world and your expectations. If you share all the details with them, you will prevent disappointments, and they will know what to expect from the company and the job position. Share the salary and benefits, but also mention other details, such as if they will stay in the truck or a hotel.

Be Trustful

Once you establish a deal, be sure to stick to it. Keep the work within the arranged hours and obligations. If anything arises, be sure to ask the driver for their feedback. With this, they gain trust in you as their employer. A driver can go to another company anytime, so you should try your best to make them feel appreciated. Encourage the drivers to provide feedback and address concerns before they become significant issues.

Celebrate Milestones

An employee that feels appreciated will stick for longer with the company. Therefore don’t mind celebrating the smaller and beige victories in your company. Set specific benchmarks for successful performance and reward your drivers based on them. But also you can reward them for improving their bad habits.

Provide Proper Equipment

As an employer, you are responsible for providing a working environment that supports well-being. A comfortable seat is a must for truck drivers, knowing they will spend hours and hours driving. The drivers need to feel safe and comfortable on their duty. Even though the vehicle is a significant investment, don’t forget to include additional equipment that supports the driver during his work. Another way to gain the driver’s trust is to perform frequent maintenance, guaranteeing safe trips.

Book Hotel Rooms for Your Drivers

Any action you take to make their journey more comfortable is highly appreciated. Even Though it has been used for sleeping, the cabin might not be comfortable enough to provide quality sleep. While the cabin is perfect for a quick nap, the drivers need comfort for a good night’s sleep. For this purpose, the company needs to book hotel rooms for them. Despite a good rest, they will also get a cup of coffee and a possible breakfast to make them feel cared for. However, the rest is not the only reason why companies should book hotels for their drivers. The drivers feel safer sleeping in a hotel room than in their trucks. Since not all companies provide accommodation for their drivers, you have the chance to be competitive in the market with this simple gesture.

Final Thoughts

Companies have a few possibilities to increase driver retention in response to turnover. With this, you can choose the best practices that fit your company’s culture. The main goal is to make the driver feel safe, comfortable, and appreciated. Booking a hotel room will make your company stand out on the market, providing safety and good rest for your employees. Remember that happy drivers that feel appreciated are less likely to switch companies.