THE SHOW WILL GO ON – Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn Re-Launches at Mill Mountain Theatre

“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” is re-opening at Mill Mountain Theatre after one week of cancellations due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the cast and key creative members.

Performances resume starting with the 7:30 p.m. show on December 21st and the show runs through December 23rd on the Trinkle MainStage.

Mill Mountain Theatre has also added a 2 p.m. matinee performance of “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” to accommodate the show’s demand and to safely transition previous ticketholders.

MMT has been working closely with industry-leading COVID-19 researchers and doctors from the theatre’s board of directors throughout the show’s run. The theatre continued to actively monitor outbreaks through daily testing.

For the remainder of the run, Mill Mountain Theatre encourages its audience to wear masks to the performances. MMT will provide masks upon entry to patrons in need.

Mill Mountain Theatre’s primary objective is to safely entertain you. Since the 2020 shutdown, Mill Mountain Theatre has made significant strides within the theatre industry to ensure performer, creative team and audience safety. In three years, this is Mill Mountain Theatre’s first outbreak. The theatre has upgraded ventilation systems and artist housing and routinely cleans the theatre before each performance with recommended COVID-19 cleaning practices.

Mill Mountain theatre had previously canceled performances from December 14th through the 2 p.m. matinee on December 21st.

For previously affected patrons, Mill Mountain Theatre is offering the following options to their audience members: transferring tickets to another performance of “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn”, transferring tickets to any 2023 MainStage show, donating tickets to Mill Mountain Theatre which is tax-deductable or in exchange for a full refund. Please contact the box office at 540.342.5740 or at [email protected] and their team will be happy to assist you.