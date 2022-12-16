Interstate 81 Troutville Rest Area In Botetourt County Now Open

As of Dec. 16, the Troutville Rest Area located on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County has reopened. The rest area had been closed since May for work on a $4.9 million project to extend the ramps at the facility.

The extended ramps at the rest area will help improve safety by providing motorists more space to accelerate or decelerate. The off ramp into the rest area was extended approximately 500 feet and the ramp onto southbound I-81 was extended approximately 2,100 feet. An additional 12 truck parking spaces also were added at the facility.

The ramp extension project is a part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018. The more than $2 billion package of focused improvements was funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law in spring 2019.

Additional information about the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program is available at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps and schedules and details about upcoming and current projects that are designed to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile I-81 corridor.