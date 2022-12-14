True Respect For Marriage

According to the Bible and its teachings, which are God’s inspired and living Word, I ask: “How can anyone call a same-sex relationship ‘marriage?'” It does not live up to God’s definition of marriage. Being the fact that God created and ordained marriage, He should be the one to define it.

God defined marriage in the Bible as a holy union between one man and one woman, not between two men, or two women, or between two men and one woman or whatever the case may be. These relationships by God’s definition are unholy and not of God. Therefore, the word “marriage” should not be used to describe them. They go against everything the Bible teaches. They go against God so they are unholy, and God cannot and will not bless anything that is unholy. Marriage is a sacred institution between one man and one woman carried out in the presence of God where they pledge their love and lives to each other…till death do they part.

Same-sex couples calling their relationship a marriage cannot and will not honor, glorify or be uplifting to God. It is actually mocking God by taking something He created that was godly and making it ungodly. You cannot make something holy that is unholy by simply giving it a religious name. Calling a same-sex relationship a “marriage” does not and will not make that relationship holy, just as if I name my son Tom Brady that will not make him a great quarterback in the NFL.

A couple of reasons why men and women go through the wedding ceremony is we want to spend the rest of our lives together and we want God’s blessings upon our marriage and lives. We also seek to be honoring of God. If we did not care about these things we could just live together.

You cannot be involved in a same-sex relationship and be a Christian or have a relationship with God, because God is holy and these relationships are unholy.

I believe it is an abomination for people to call a same-sex relationship a marriage. It is like taking something that is sacred and throwing it out on the ground to be trampled on by the dogs and pigs. The Bible speaks about this type of thing in Matthew 7:6.

“Do not give dogs what is sacred; do not throw your pearls to pigs. If you do, they may trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you to pieces.”

It is time for Christians and the people of God to take a stand. We need to take back the term marriage and explain it is the union between one man and one woman.

– Tim Shepherd / Vinton