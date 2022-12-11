50.6 F
Roanoke
Sunday, December 11, 2022
HomeColumnistsWe Are Not Called to Tolerate Sin
Columnists

We Are Not Called to Tolerate Sin

0

Two weeks ago, at an event for my son and his football team members, I met one of the boys’ grandmothers. At the beginning, we started our friendly conversation about school, life, each other’s backgrounds, and my beloved State of Virginia. This nice lady was from one of the Southern States and was visiting her daughter in Roanoke. After a few minutes of our conversation it was clear that liberalism has reached and brainwashed some of the older folks as well.

As we were conversing about schools and education, I expressed my concern regarding some types of indoctrination and liberal teaching in Virginia’s public schools and inappropriate books and materials that were offered to students. Abruptly, she began to deny my concern and defended the Virginia public school system; she claimed that there is no such teaching in schools.

We remember that in September 2021, a mother in Fairfax County at a school board meeting pointed out two books that contained inappropriate subjects and pictures. Loudoun County had to ban a book after complaints from parents that contained inappropriate subjects as well. The attempt to disseminate such books and materials in schools is undeniable. The liberals are using education as a tool to infiltrate children’s minds in public schools.

However, I had to decide between two routes: remain quiet and listen to her defend a claim which was ideologically decorated, or speak up and oppose her ideological beliefs. It was unfortunate to be involved in an intense conversation that created an unpleasant environment for both of us, but my decision to speak up was obviously necessary.

Unfortunately, the public schools are not operated by an innocent system in Virginia, and the children are the main targets. It is a crucial situation for conservative parents as liberals are opposing the interventions of parents in schools, which creates anger and concern among many families. However, by signing Senate Bill 656 into law, which gives parents more authority over sexually explicit materials in schools, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin deserves credit for aligning with parents.

But the threat does not end at passing Senate Bill 656 – it stretches beyond the law as it reaches into people’s religious beliefs and attempts to change the teaching of their principles. Comprehending the basics of Christianity takes a will and an effort to read the Bible and listen to credible scholars. Sadly, this grandmother appeared to be a stranger to some of the Bible verses. Tolerating a person does not justify tolerating his or her sin and wrongdoing, and the quote that appears on some houses’ yard signs “Love is Love” is just a delusion.

What if I “Love” to take advantage of others? Drink excessively and drive? Tell lies about others I don’t agree with? Or cheat the elderly out of their hard-earned money?

Its easy to see the truth of Corinthians 6:9-11 “nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.”

– Serwan Zangana supported Operation Iraqi Freedom as a U.S Army translator before coming to the U.S from Kurdistan, Iraq in 1997 to seek political asylum. He was granted asylum status and years later proudly became a U.S citizen. He currently serves as a correction officer in Roanoke.

Previous article
Virginia Representatives Fall on Both Sides of “Respect For Marriage Act”
Next article
DEVOTIONAL: Have An Attitude Of Gratitude (3)

Latest Columnist Posts

SCOTT DREYER: “Christmas Through The Eyes Of A Child”

Even in the best of times, the Christmas season can be busy, stressful, and expensive. And most of us probably agree, "these aren't the...

SCOTT DREYER: December 7, Remember Pearl Harbor…And Afghanistan

At 7:48 on a Sunday morning, December 7, 1941, airplanes from militaristic Japan appeared over the US naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as...

SCOTT DREYER: Woke Kroger CEO Goes Full Pinocchio?

"What America needs now are more huge, faceless, unaccountable corporations"....said nobody, except maybe for politicians hoping for campaign contributions from said corporations. That said, Kroger,...

JOHNNY ROBINSON: Walking With Friends – Through Chemo and Beyond

It’s 6:00 AM, pitch dark and cold. I’m in front of my house stretching my stiff limbs. The random clothes I’ve slipped on are...

DEVOTIONAL: Have An Attitude Of Gratitude (2)

Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good. His love endures forever.  --Psalm 136:1 Are phrases like "count your blessings" just pie-in-the-sky mumbo-jumbo, or can an "attitude...
© 2022 Whisper One Media