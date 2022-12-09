Youngkin Announces $20M of Funding Awards for Operation Bold Blue Line

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that the Criminal Justice Services Board has awarded approximately $20 million to local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. Youngkin unveiled Operation Bold Blue Line in October to support concrete actions being taken across the Commonwealth to reduce violent crime.

“Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Youngkin. “Today’s award also supports my officer hiring initiative, ‘Option V’ that encourages certified law enforcement officers from other states to become certified in Virginia and work for a Virginia law enforcement agency.”

“Operation Ceasefire is an important initiative to reduce violent criminal activity, especially among serious and repeat offenders in Virginia’s 12 highest crime cities. With the grants awarded today, this initiative will reduce violent crime by investing in gang prevention, supporting community policing in high-crime neighborhoods, and prosecuting gun crime. I am proud to partner with Governor Youngkin to protect and keep Virginians safe,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier added, “As a former Sheriff, I understand how essential these grant funds, especially the law enforcement equipment and officer training grants, are to support our entire Virginia law enforcement community.”

“The grants awarded today by the Criminal Justice Services Board reflect the Governor’s commitment to making communities safe by taking action to reduce violent crime by supporting local law enforcement and funding community initiatives,” said DCJS Director Jackson Miller.

Local and state criminal justice programs receiving the grant include:

$2.6 million from the Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund to hire six additional prosecutors, and three group violence intervention coordinators.

$2.3 million from the Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund to implement violent crime reduction strategies, train law enforcement officers, and award grants to organizations engaged in group violence intervention efforts.

$5.0 million for the Virginia Hospital Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative to provide services to victims of violent crime in hospitals with the goal of reducing future incidences of violence-related injuries and homicides.

$7.4 million to 12 Virginia cities experiencing high levels of violent crime for law enforcement training and equipment.

$148,600 for two additional Option V Academies which offer expedited law enforcement training for officers sworn or previously sworn in other states who would like to become a sworn officer in Virginia.

$2.4 million for the 11 Regional Criminal Justice Academies to purchase equipment and supplies for firearm training scenario simulators.

Additional criminal justice grant programs awarded funding by the Criminal Justice Services Board include:

Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention grants totaling $658,476

Sexual Assault Services Program grants totaling $667,576

Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Victim Fund grants totaling $998,750

Improving the Criminal Justice Response Grant Program totaling $693,347

Hate Crimes Grant Program totaling $372,238

Additional funding opportunities will be made available in the coming months.

The Criminal Justice Services Board is the policy Board of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). DCJS supports Virginia’s criminal justice system through grant funding, development of standards, training, research, and regulation.

More information about the grants approved by the Board on December 8 is available https://www.dcjs.virginia.gov/news/governor-glenn-youngkin-announces-more-18m-criminal-justice-funding-0