VTC Student’s Medical School Flight Plan Takes Her In New Directions

Lynn Stanwyck came to the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM) with a strong grounding in physics and astronomy. As her medical career began to lift off, the fourth-year student remained committed to her passions and has soared to new heights with clerkships in aeronautical medicine at NASA and with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“Physics is very intellectually stimulating, and I love that, but I chose medical school because I wanted to see my direct impact on people,” she said.

Stanwyck is one of three medical students who will receive their graduation hoods and diplomas in a ceremony at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at the school’s Roanoke campus.

As an undergraduate physics major assisting with weighty research on topics such as astrophysics, soft condensed matter, and biophysics, Stanwyck was certain opportunities existed to bring physics into her medical studies. She was right.

In June 2021, she took a six-month leave from medical school to intern with the FAA’s Office of Aerospace Medicine. She worked with other interns and flight surgeons, scouring medical databases to recommend updates to medical policies for pilots. During this time, Stanwyck immersed herself in data regarding conditions such as aortic aneurysms, macular degeneration, and diabetes. The FAA will use the findings as reference materials for future policy updates.

Stanwyck’s policy work on diabetes guided her in another direction during her internship when she led a team that took a deep dive into the stringent FAA policies regarding pilots with insulin-treated diabetes mellitus (ITDM). In 2019, the FAA began granting certification to first- and second-class pilots with ITDM who were part of a continuous glucose monitoring program. This meant if a pilot had a mostly steady blood sugar level over time, for example, the FAA could issue flying certification with confidence.