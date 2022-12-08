47.8 F
SCOTT DREYER: “Christmas Through The Eyes Of A Child”

0

Even in the best of times, the Christmas season can be busy, stressful, and expensive. And most of us probably agree, “these aren’t the best of times.” Tonight at a gas station in Southeast Roanoke a stranger and I struck up a conversation, and he commented how high prices are putting a pinch on everyone. “I don’t see how some people make it,” he remarked. I can only imagine what a challenge it must be to raise kids today. For those with kids, grandkids, or other young ones in your care, I hope this poem ministers to and encourages your spirit. A person very close to me shared it with me years ago, and so I am thankful to share it with you now.

“Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child”

When you constantly ask me what I want and what I’m going to get, I learn that Christmas is Getting.

When you tell me I’d better be good, I learn that Christmas is Conditional.

When you make promises and don’t keep them, I learn that Christmas is Disappointment.

When you are short-tempered and make idle threats, I learn that Christmas is Unpredictable.

When you yell and hit, I learn that Christmas is Scary.

When you are mean and lose control, I learn that Christmas is Disaster.

When you drink or eat too much, I learn that Christmas is Indulgence.

When you hurry around, get up early and stay up late, I learn that Christmas is Busy.

When I see the lights and smell the cookies, I learn that Christmas is Pleasure.

When you do things for other people and help me to do the same, I learn that Christmas is Sharing.

When you buy and make gifts for others, I learn that Christmas is Giving.

When you go to church and take me with you, I learn that Christmas is Worship.

When you hum to yourself and smile at strangers, I learn that Christmas is Peace.

When you stop in your busy day and spend time with me, I learn that Christmas is Love.

 —by Katharine C. Kersey

Scott Dreyer at Bryce Canyon
Scott Dreyer M.A. of Roanoke has been a licensed teacher since 1987 and now leads a team of educators teaching English and ESL to a global audience. Photo at Utah’s iconic Bryce Canyon. Learn more at DreyerCoaching.com.
