SCOTT DREYER: “Christmas Through The Eyes Of A Child”

Even in the best of times, the Christmas season can be busy, stressful, and expensive. And most of us probably agree, “these aren’t the best of times.” Tonight at a gas station in Southeast Roanoke a stranger and I struck up a conversation, and he commented how high prices are putting a pinch on everyone. “I don’t see how some people make it,” he remarked. I can only imagine what a challenge it must be to raise kids today. For those with kids, grandkids, or other young ones in your care, I hope this poem ministers to and encourages your spirit. A person very close to me shared it with me years ago, and so I am thankful to share it with you now.
“Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child”
When you constantly ask me what I want and what I’m going to get, I learn that Christmas is Getting.
When you tell me I’d better be good, I learn that Christmas is Conditional.
When you make promises and don’t keep them, I learn that Christmas is Disappointment.
When you are short-tempered and make idle threats, I learn that Christmas is Unpredictable.
When you yell and hit, I learn that Christmas is Scary.
When you are mean and lose control, I learn that Christmas is Disaster.
When you drink or eat too much, I learn that Christmas is Indulgence.
When you hurry around, get up early and stay up late, I learn that Christmas is Busy.
When I see the lights and smell the cookies, I learn that Christmas is Pleasure.
When you do things for other people and help me to do the same, I learn that Christmas is Sharing.
When you buy and make gifts for others, I learn that Christmas is Giving.
When you go to church and take me with you, I learn that Christmas is Worship.
When you hum to yourself and smile at strangers, I learn that Christmas is Peace.
When you stop in your busy day and spend time with me, I learn that Christmas is Love.
—by Katharine C. Kersey