Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Sold to Local Developer

Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke has been sold to a third party following almost a century of serving as a Christian church. The historic sanctuary was built in 1925, and the congregation itself dates back to 1891.

The Calvary Baptist Church congregation is now worshiping at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church located at 4165 Colonial Ave in Roanoke County.

Located at 608 Campbell Avenue SW at the corner of Campbell Avenue SW and 6th Street SW in Roanoke, Virginia, the 55,000+ square foot building is situated on a +/- 1.68 acre site less than a mile from the center of downtown.

DoCalvary, LLC, an entity affiliated with Macado’s restaurant chain owner Richard Macher, purchased the property from the church on December 1, 2022 for $1,150,000 with plans to redevelop it. According to Real Estate agents at Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, the developer’s plans are not yet specified, but the former Calvary Baptist Church building has strong potential for a historic tax credit project.

Clay Taylor, CCIM and Wyatt Poats of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller; Barry Ward, also with Thalhimer, represented the purchaser.