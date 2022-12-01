Pedestrian Fatalities Have Tripled on Roanoke Region’s Roadways

DMV Releases Localized Crash Data to Influence Driver Behavior

A startling increase in the number of car-crash pedestrian fatalities are being reported in the Roanoke region, according to preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

As of November 14, 18 pedestrians were killed as a result of crashes in the Roanoke region, compared to 5 at the same time last year. This is an increase of 260%. Overall, there have been 115 traffic-related fatalities so far this year, a 1% increase compared to last year.

DMV also notes increases in both motorcycle and alcohol-related fatalities locally so far this year. The chart below lists preliminary crash statistics for the Roanoke region as of November 14. DMV’s Roanoke region encompasses the cities of Covington, Danville, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Radford, Roanoke, Salem, and the counties of Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Craig, Franklin, Henry, Montgomery, Pittsylvania and Roanoke.

“We provide this data to give folks a look at what’s going on right now in their communities. We hope drivers will be motivated to make a change and put a stop to the behaviors that we know contribute to these devastating crashes,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Each of these numbers represents a real person and many are people in your community. We all have the power to make a difference by watching vigilantly for pedestrians, buckling up, slowing down and never driving distracted or impaired.”

Throughout the Commonwealth, 905 people have died in crashes so far this year, a 1% increase compared to last year at this time.