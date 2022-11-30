Tech Experts Tapped to Explore Impact of Gold Mining in Virginia

Virginia Tech faculty members William Hopkins and Robert Bodnar were part of a 13-person technical team convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to provide their subject-matter expertise to produce “The Potential Impacts of Gold Mining in Virginia” report released in early November.

Recent increases in gold prices and other factors brought renewed attention to gold mining at both new and historical sites in Virginia, spurring the introduction of House Bill 2213 to the Virginia General Assembly. The bill directed the secretary of natural resources, the secretary of health and human resources, and the secretary of commerce and trade to establish a work group to study gold mining in the commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Energy contracted NASEM to fulfill the mandate.

NASEM is a private nonprofit organization founded by Congress in 1863 to provide independent and objective guidance to the nation on the most pressing societal issues of our time.

In order to achieve a reasonably balanced committee to carry out the charge objectively and credibly, NASEM sought recognized experts from diverse disciplines and backgrounds. Each committee member was nominated and then vetted through a rigorous process that included an evaluation of any conflicts of interest and a public comment period.

Over the course of more than a year, the committee worked to gather and interpret information from diverse sources. This included presentations and discussions with representatives from industry, academia, community-based organizations, and state and federal governments. The committee also heard from stakeholders during town hall meetings and visits to communities as well as while touring several mines in Virginia and South Carolina.

“Our task as a committee was to evaluate if Virginia has the appropriate regulatory structure to safely start gold mining again,” said Hopkins, who served as the committee’s chair and is a professor in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.