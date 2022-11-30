Roanoke County Annual Christmas Tree Lighting To Be Held At South County Library

Roanoke County officials invite the community to join together to begin the holiday season with a ceremonial Christmas Tree lighting on Monday, December 5 at South County Library.

This year’s theme “Christmas Classics” will feature entertainment, crafts and activities throughout the evening. The event kicks off with a ceremonial tree lighting at 6:30 PM and Christmas carols performed by students from Oak Grove Elementary School’s after school program.

Holiday crafts and activities for children and teens will be available including reindeer hats, 3D-printed ornaments and tea light snowman luminaries. While you’re here, enjoy marshmallow roasting, a cake walk and light holiday refreshments.

The most magical moment of the night will be a visit with Santa. Santa will once again arrive by fire truck and he will visit with children to discuss their Christmas wishes. Cave Spring High School Jazz Band will be performing holiday favorites in the auditorium.

This free event is presented by Roanoke County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism in collaboration with South County Library. South County Library is located at 6303 Merriman Rd. For more information, call (540) 387-6078 ext. 0 or visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com and www.RoCoLibrary.org.