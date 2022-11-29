Ferrum Professor Among 35 In The U.S. Selected for Bridge Building Mission to Israel

Tim Durham, Ferrum College associate professor of Crop Science, was recently selected to participate in the Jewish National Fund-USA Faculty Fellowship Program , a two-week academic exchange program exploring Israeli history, politics, culture, and economy, that will take place in Israel December 26, 2022–January 8, 2023.

During the program, Durham and other U.S. academics will be exposed to contemporary Israeli society, culture, historical sites, and way of life, as they travel throughout Israel. They will meet with Israeli professors from their respective disciplines with the same, or similar, research interests – all with the goal of developing collaborations, research projects, co-authoring articles, and establishing exchange programs between faculty and students.

In addition, the 35 professors will meet with professionals and experts in government, education, media, and other sectors, to learn about the many facets of Israel’s evolving national and international policies. Fellowship participants will gain a deeper awareness of Israel as a “start-up nation,” its success in water innovation, and how the country addresses regional and global challenges.

“This fellowship is an opportunity to better understand Israel’s unique socio-political standing – a land rich in history (and strife), and defined by the dogged tenacity of its people,” said Durham.

“As an agriculturist, I’m especially interested in their innovative ag systems – a modern day desert oasis. It’s a model to emulate, especially in a resource strained world. I look forward to meeting with my peers to build research networks and glean examples that bridge theory and practice for Ferrum students,” continued Durham, who will incorporate the perspectives gained through the fellowship program into his classroom.

“It is always gratifying to see Ferrum College faculty taking the opportunity to expand their professional networks,” said Jason Powell, assistant vice president for Academic Affairs and dean of Undergraduate Studies at Ferrum College. “Dr. Durham’s work in Israel will help our students gain a more global understanding of issues in the field of agriculture.”