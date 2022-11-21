Animal Cancer Care and Research Center Exceeds Expectations In First Two Years

As research hummed in 2020 at Virginia Tech’s biomedical center during the COVID-19 pandemic, a clinic nearby was opening on the front lines of a battle against another dreaded C-word, granting hope both for beleaguered pet owners today and cancer patients – animal and human – in the future.

The Animal Cancer Care and Research Center recently celebrated two years since its opening in Roanoke beside Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC (FBRI).

“Despite having opened during the pandemic, the veterinary clinical oncology service is exactly where we’d expected to be in regards to case load and clinical reputation,” said Margie Lee, interim director of the cancer center.

In 2021, the 18,680-square-foot center treated 2,188 dogs and 333 cats, all referred by veterinarians. There are currently 62 dogs enrolled in experimental clinical trials free of charge to the pet owner.

“We provided over $100,000 in financial assistance for the treatment of animals and received $250,000 in research grants,” said the cancer center’s administrator, Dan Vruink. “We have become a trusted partner for veterinarians in the region for veterinary oncologic advice.”

But it is cancer research that is drawing national attention to the Roanoke-based center.

“Our research program has already exceeded expectations,” Lee said. “We have dozens of cancer clinical trials for pets running ahead of schedule, and through collaborations with the FBRI and College of Engineering, we have custom-built equipment for creating new ways for tumor ablation.”

The clinic, one of three hospitals within the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, was recently featured in a Nature journal article linking the study and treatment of cancer in dogs to similar forms of the disease occurring in human patients.

While offering more traditional medical oncology such as chemotherapy and partnering with the Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Blacksburg for surgical options, the cancer center has established itself as the only site in the region offering radiation therapy for pets with cancer.

At the center, “we are using high intensity focused ultrasound waves, or high-frequency electrical fields, to destroy cancerous tissues,” said Nikolas Dervisis, veterinary medical oncologist. “These approaches open avenues for killing tumors on an outpatient basis and study the effect of the tumor cell kill into mobilizing the patient’s immune system against the cancer.”