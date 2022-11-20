Vinton History Museum to Host Holiday House

The Vinton Historical Society invites everyone to visit the Vinton History Museum Holiday Open House, Saturday, December 3, 10 am to 2 pm., 210 E. Jackson Ave., Vinton. The museum will feature festive holiday decorations throughout the indoor collection of artifacts. Refreshments will be available and door prize drawings will take place. A small “Pop-up Shop” will feature selected collectibles for sale at the Open House. In addition, souvenirs such as Vinton Throws, memory and honor bricks, ornaments, note cards, and t-shirts will be for sale throughout the month.

The “Memory Pergola” will be available during December evenings for photo opportunities. We also encourage people to enjoy the night-time twinkling lights on the lawn.

For additional information contact the Vinton History Museum at (540)342-8634.