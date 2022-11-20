Gingerbread Festival / Gingerbread House Competition To Be Held at Salem Museum

The Gingerbread Festival at the Salem Museum is a popular annual Roanoke Valley holiday tradition. The Festival features a Gingerbread House Competition as well as holiday vendors, marshmallow roast, gingerbread cookie decorating, and entertainment in Longwood Park. There are also visits with Santa and admission is free.

Gingerbread House Competition Rules

Your creation doesn’t have to be a house.

There are categories for amateur bakers of all ages, plus a category for professional chefs. Prizes will be awarded in every category, as well as a People’s Choice Award.

Each entry must be constructed of edible materials ONLY. Creations that include non-edible construction materials will NOT be eligible for awards.

For a sturdy dough recipe, google “gingerbread structural dough recipe” such as https://www.seriouseats.com/construction-gingerbread-recipe. You can skip the vanilla and spices, and substitute Crisco for the butter to make the project more economical.

Base cannot be larger than 20” x 20”

Entries must be delivered to the Salem Museum on November 22-23 or 25-26 between 10 am and 4 pm. Entries may be picked up after 2pm on December 3, and must be picked up by December 10. The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm. Closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The Salem Museum is not responsible for collapses or other damage to the gingerbread creations.

For more information: https://s-rcchamber.org/gingerbread-festival/