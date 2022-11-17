Star City Half Marathon & 10K Set for This Saturday, November 19, 2022

This Saturday, November 19, 2022, Roanoke, VA will play host to one of the areas longest standing running events – the Star City Half Marathon and 10K, presented by Virginia Amateur Sports. The race will begin at 8:15am at Rivers Edge North, downtown Roanoke, with the course showcasing the greenway and areas around Roanoke City and will end with an after party featuring local comfort and race food, music, and Blue Ridge Beverage will be set up.

The event will feature two competitions – the Half Marathon and 10K Road Race. This one-day event will provide finisher medals for participants and awards will be presented for top 3 overall, top 3 masters and top 3 in each age-group. Over 650 participants are expected to be at this event which has been held for the past 35 years, with the 2020 edition being virtual. Participation numbers for 2022 are expected to approach or exceed pre-pandemic levels, with the potential to be the highest participation since 2016.

The race is also part of the Virginia’s Blue Ridge Triple Crown challenge series, rewarding those that finish the area’s three biggest local marathon/half marathons within a year. The series includes The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Full or Half Marathon and the Lewis Gale Salem Half Marathon.

“The race atmosphere is great – the race is not too big, but still offers the big-time race perks. I like to start my Thanksgiving holiday season off right with the Star City Half Marathon and 10K,” stated Andrew Parkins, ambassador and supporter of the annual race.

If you missed online registration there may be availability to register at Packet Pick Up, depending on space available in the events. Packet Pick up will be – Friday 11/18 (Noon-6pm) at Fleet Feet – Roanoke and Race Day morning (6:30-7:30am) at Rivers Edge. Visit our website for more information.

Visit CommonwealthGames.org/starcity for more information.