Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Junior Team

The Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame has announced their choices for the prestigious 2022 Junior Golf Team. Chosen from area high schools, they will be honored during the annual Hall of Fame banquet scheduled for November 22 at Roanoke Country Club.

Front row (L-R) Macy Johnson (Hidden Valley HS); Kathryn Ha (Salem HS); Girls Player of the Year-Samantha Skinner (Blacksburg HS); Caroline Gilreath (Patrick Henry HS); McKenzie Weddle (Floyd Co. HS).

Back row (L-R) Co-Coach of the Year- Dirk Davis (Floyd Co. HS) Ryne Bond (Floyd Co. HS); Nate Faulkner (Cave Spring HS); Pierce Campbell (Blacksburg HS); Ashton Harper (Lord Botetourt HS); Boys Player of the Year- Jake Albert (Blacksburg HS); Co-Coach of the Year- Rick Mattox (Blacksburg HS). Not pictured- Uzair Mira (North Cross HS).

Bill Turner