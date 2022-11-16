Dickens of a Christmas Celebrates 40 Years With “Guaranteed Snow”

The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration, Dickens of a Christmas, returns to downtown the first three Fridays of December. This year is the 40th celebration of Dickens of a Christmas and we have something special in store as the event is “guaranteeing a 100% chance of snow on Market Street between 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm each night of Dickens.”

We wonder how they will make that happen?

Dickens of a Christmas kicks off on December 2nd with the lighting of the City of Roanoke Christmas Tree on the Plaza behind the Market Building on the Radford University / Carilion Main Stage. The ceremony begins at 5:30 pm with the tree lighting at 6:20 pm and will include live stage performances by Woodlawn United Methodist Church Choir.

The City of Roanoke Christmas Parade, on December 9th, will follow the same route as previous years, beginning on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, turning onto Campbell Avenue, going past Market Square, and ending at Williamson Road. This year’s parade will start at 6:30 pm.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA will also bring back its beloved Pet Costume Contest on December 16th which will take place on the Plaza behind the Market Building on the Radford University / Carilion Main Stage. Pet owners may start registering their pets at 5:30 pm the night of the event. The contest begins at 6:30 pm.

The Elf on the Shelf® Adventure sponsored by Gentry Locke will start on November 23rd. Participants can come on a fun scavenger hunt and search for the 16 Scout Elves hiding in downtown stores. If you find them all you’ll be entered for a chance to win $1,000!

WDBJ7’s Elmwood on Ice will be open all 3 nights of Dickens from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm, bringing ice skating to Dickens of a Christmas. More information on the ice rink can be found at ElmwoodOnIce.com.

Festivities continue throughout the evening until 10:00 pm each night, including live stage and street performances by acts such as Southwest Virginia Ballet, Floyd Ward School of Dance, Mill Mountain Theatre, Opera Roanoke. Other activities taking place throughout the Historic Market area include the Kids Zone, carriage rides, vendors, live carolers, fire-eater, sword swallower, and more!

A full schedule and details can be found at www.DickensRoanoke.com.