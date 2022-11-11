HopeTree Emergency Housing For Displaced Children Going Into Immediate Service 

Program is in partnership with the Roanoke City and Roanoke County Departments of Social Services.

HopeTree Family Services, a provider of mental and behavioral health services, is addressing the need for safe placements for children in foster care with the unveiling of temporary housing for displaced children. At a ribbon cutting and open house, guests were able to tour the building that will serve as a stopgap for those children unable to find immediate placement in a foster home.

Attendees included representatives from Roanoke City Department of Social Services, Roanoke County Department of Social Service, the office of Delegate Joseph McNamara, the office of Delegate Sam Rasoul’s offices, Elevation Church, Molina Healthcare, and officials from the City of Salem.

There is a massive shortage of foster homes, kinship family placements and staffed beds in group homes and residential treatment centers. When a child in foster care is displaced, a social worker or law enforcement personnel must stay overnight with the child. This adds to the stress of an exhausted workforce. Over a six-month period in 2021, 163 children, ranging in age 7-17 years old in foster care were displaced for at least one night in unsuitable sleeping arrangements.

Working with the Roanoke City and Roanoke County Departments of Social Services, HopeTree is renovating Titmus Cottage, located on their Salem, Va. Campus to house such children when there is not a foster family readily available.

These efforts align with Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative outlined in the Foster Care Safe And Sound Task Force Work Plan that launched on April 1, 2022. In total, the cottage will have four bedrooms to accommodate up to eight children until a more permanent placement can be arranged. The average length of stay will vary depending on factors such as available homes or arrangement. Many children may only need a bed for one night, although some have waited 10 or days more to find a suitable placement.

“We are excited to partner with Roanoke County and Roanoke City DSS to utilize Titmus Cottage as a hospitable option when an appropriate placement is not possible,” said Jon Morris, President and CEO of HopeTree. “It can be traumatic when a child is displaced, so we will continue to collaborate with DSS and other partners to ensure that those children who need a safe place to stay can find one as soon as possible.”

The need for this building is so great that HopeTree will start housing displaced children immediately (beginning Friday, November 11). Limited to children within Roanoke City and Roanoke County, other localities are inquiring about placement availability.

Efforts to update and stock Titmus Cottage included a number of purchases for the building to be move-in ready. These items included:

New roof, windows, and carpeting

New furniture: trundle beds, rollaway beds, kitchen cabinets, dressers, sofas, chairs, desks, tables, and countertops

Linens: Sheets, blankets, towels, comforters, mattress covers

Hygiene Products: Shampoo, conditioner, hair care products, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and soap

Food, snacks, games, and televisions

Many of these items could be obtained through the generosity of donors such as Molina Healthcare, Elevation Church, and the Titmus Foundation.

“We have committed supporters helping us achieve the financial needs for the project,” explained Lisa Clause, Chief Advancement Officer of HopeTree. “By investing in the future hope of HopeTree, these groups are helping us remedy this community crisis. We thank them for making this home a reality.”