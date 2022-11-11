Children’s Museum Opens New Construction Themed, Hands On Activities Area

The Construction Zone at Kids Square, part of The Don and Barbara Smith Children’s Museum at Center in the Square, is officially open. Sponsored by Branch Group and Carter Machinery, the new 1,500-square-foot space features construction-related exhibits – including a workable crane and operational but stationary dump truck – as well as activities where children can create and connect electrical circuits, use a drill to build a house, and operate a real mini excavator.

The Construction Zone was designed to encourage and enable kids to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM)-related concepts, with many of the exhibits built by Branch’s professional carpenters.

“Kids Square is a premier destination where families come together to explore, play, and learn in a hands-on learning environment,” explains Felicia Branham, the Museum’s executive director. “We’re so excited for children to experience The Construction Zone, and appreciative of Branch Group’s and Carter Machinery’s sponsorship and involvement in making these new exhibits and experiences a reality.”

Branch Group and Carter Machinery both have longstanding commitments to growing awareness of career opportunities in the construction industry. Working with local schools, teachers, and guidance counselors, the companies strive to improve perceptions about careers in the industry and skilled trades, and share a goal of sparking interest early so that kids have more time to explore all available career options.

“Construction can provide a lucrative and fulfilling career that most parents, teachers, and guidance counselors overlook,” explains Kim Sargent, director of marketing for Branch Group. “There is a lot of focus on STEM in schools, but we often forget that construction is STEM. We hope that by allowing kids and parents to explore construction hands-on, they will realize it can be a fun, safe, and viable career option. With its dedication to STEM concepts and hands-on learning, Kids Square was the perfect partner to help deliver this message.”

Kelly McAteer, Carter Machinery’s director of marketing, said, “We’re proud to partner with Branch Group and Kids Square to help children and their parents realize that construction-related careers can be exciting and rewarding. The Construction Zone is the perfect platform for kids to play, learn, and experience real-life construction concepts and STEM careers.”

Kids Square and their new Construction Zone are open to the public Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 AM – 2 PM; Thursday – Saturday, 10 AM – 5 PM; and Sunday, 1 PM – 5 PM.