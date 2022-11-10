Gauntlet 2023 Is Calling All Entrepreneurs

Registration Now Open for Thee 9th Annual GAUNTLET Business Competition

Entrepreneurs with bold ideas, who have a business idea that needs a jumpstart, or a business that is ready to scale, now is the time to take action and accelerate your entrepreneurial ideas into reality.

The GAUNTLET 2023 is The Advancement Foundation’s 9th annual offering of Virginia’s Largest Business Program and Competition and offers a proven formula to assist you in the development of your business idea, an opportunity to collaborate with entrepreneurs across the region, individual pairing with a mentor, and connection to a myriad of other resources designed to support new and expanding businesses.

The GAUNTLET has enabled more than 700 entrepreneurs develop and connected a mentor network of 250 professionals and awarded over $7 million in resources including grants, cash, and in-kind prizes.

The GAUNTLET ignites opportunities through business training, mentorship opportunities, scaling strategies, and entrepreneurial ecosystem building. Anyone can participate in this competition for over $300,000 in cash and prizes.

Virtual classes start Tuesday, February 7, 2023. For more information about The GAUNTLET and to apply online visit: www.TheAdvancementFoundation.org