Virginia MetalFab to Occupy Thomasville Furniture in Appomattox

Appomattox based Virginia MetalFab will be moving its operations to the 800,000 sq ft manufacturing facility that was previously occupied by Thomasville Furniture.

In 2011 Thomasville Furniture closed its doors leaving a void in the Appomattox economy and community. This expansion into the Thomasville facility will allow Virginia MetalFab much needed space to further expand its services and become a more integral part of the Appomattox community.

Virginia MetalFab manufactures metal parts and assemblies for a wide range of industry leaders in the energy, utilities, transportation, and technology industries. Along with moving to a new location, Virginia MetalFab is upgrading its powder coating systems and adding a Path autonomous welder to go along with its new Eagle 20kW fiber laser for the full-service metal manufacturing company. More announcements to come in 2023 as the demand for metal manufacturing increases.

On December 9th, Virginia MetalFab will have an open house at its new home within the Thomasville building. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will be joining the open house as a special guest to celebrate this historic move for the company and the Appomattox community.