Roanoke City Council Election Results

Member City Council – Special (ROANOKE CITY)
22 precincts of 23 reporting
For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Luke W. Priddy (D)
|13,749
|55.50%
|M. E. “Peg” McGuire (R)
|10,906
|44.02%
|Write In
|120
|0.48%
Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:57 PM
Member City Council (ROANOKE CITY)
22 precincts of 23 reporting
For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Joseph L. “Joe” Cobb (D)
|12,266
|16.94%
|Vivian Y. Sanchez-Jones (D)
|11,605
|16.02%
|Peter J. Volosin (D)
|9,488
|13.10%
|O. Dalton Baugess (R)
|8,198
|11.32%
|Nicolas S. “Nick” Hagen (R)
|9,148
|12.63%
|Maynard L. Keller Jr. (R)
|7,869
|10.87%
|David A. Bowers (I)
|5,895
|8.14%
|Jamaal L. Jackson (I)
|4,478
|6.18%
|Preston K. Tyler (I)
|3,288
|4.54%
|Write In
|186
|.26%
Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:57 PM