Roanoke City Council Election Results

Roanoke City Seal
Roanoke City Seal

Member City Council – Special (ROANOKE CITY)

22 precincts of 23 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Luke W. Priddy (D) 13,749 55.50%
M. E. “Peg” McGuire (R) 10,906 44.02%
Write In 120 0.48%

Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:57 PM

Member City Council (ROANOKE CITY)

22 precincts of 23 reporting

Candidate Votes Percent
Joseph L. “Joe” Cobb (D) 12,266 16.94%
Vivian Y. Sanchez-Jones (D) 11,605 16.02%
Peter J. Volosin (D) 9,488 13.10%
O. Dalton Baugess (R) 8,198 11.32%
Nicolas S. “Nick” Hagen (R) 9,148 12.63%
Maynard L. Keller Jr. (R) 7,869 10.87%
David A. Bowers (I) 5,895 8.14%
Jamaal L. Jackson (I) 4,478 6.18%
Preston K. Tyler (I) 3,288 4.54%
Write In 186 .26%

Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:57 PM