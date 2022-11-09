Mill Mountain Theatre Presents Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn”

Christmas shopping doesn’t need to be stressful. This holiday season, make a beautiful memory and embrace the holiday season with Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn.

Fans of the 1942 film of the same name from Paramount Pictures and newcomers, will love the stage version even more! Bundle up with your closest friends and family with this holiday classic, Holiday Inn at Mill Mountain Theatre’s Trinkle MainStage. Experience the warming thrill of Irving Berlin’s classic songs such as “White Christmas,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” “Blue Skies” and more!

This timeless comedy features thrilling tap dances, joyous music and more. This story follows Jim who ditches the bright lights of show business to settle down in a small Connecticut farmhouse. His world takes a spectacular turn when he meets a talented teacher named Linda. Will Jim salvage his last chance at love?

“We’ve been in the memory-making business for nearly sixty years.” Said Ginger Poole,

Producing Artistic Director. “We are excited to invite families and friends back to the theatre for a long-standing holiday tradition at Mill Mountain Theatre. Our holiday shows are a part of what makes the holiday season for many of our patrons so special.”

Mill Mountain Theatre has brought talent from all over the country to tell this outstanding story. In addition to Mill Mountain Theatre’s resident creative team, returning is Legally Blonde’s Kristen Brooks Sandler, who will be directing Holiday Inn.

Additional creative team members for Holiday Inn include Ginger Poole, Producing Artistic Director; Peppy Biddy*, Production Stage Manager; Erin Markham*, Assistant Stage Manager; Christopher D. Littlefield, Music Director; Marissa Danielle Duricko, Costume Designer; Jimmy Ray Ward, Scenic Designer; Bill Webb, Lighting Designer; and Matt Shields, Director of Production.

Holiday Inn will also feature a live orchestra directed by Littlefield. The orchestra will feature Roanoke residents, JT Fauber, Mike Havens, Evin Bowman and Teresa Hedrick.

*Appearing Courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Holiday Inn begins performances on November 30th and runs through December 23rd on the Trinkle MainStage. Tickets can be purchased online at millmountain.org or by calling the box office at 540-342-5740.