Virginia Western Educational Foundation Gives Out Record Number of CCAP Scholarships in Fall 2022

14% growth in tuition-free program aided by increased financial support from localities

A record-high 630 students are attending Virginia Western Community College tuition-free this fall, thanks to the private-public community partnership that funds the Community College Access Program (CCAP).

Since 2008, public localities and private donors have united in support of CCAP, which is the largest “free college” program at a Virginia community college. CCAP provides up to three years of tuition for recent high school graduates who meet program requirements, as funding allows. More than 3,872 Roanoke Valley students have participated in the program as of fall 2022.

“Thanks to the community’s dedication, commitment and belief in our young people, our high school graduates continue to be able to start their academic and career journeys close to home and enter a workforce that eagerly awaits them,” said William Farrell II, Chair of the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation, a nonprofit affiliated with Virginia Western Community College.

The prior peak of CCAP participants was in fall 2015, with 551 students funded by the Educational Foundation scholarship.

“This 14 percent increase in participation is largely driven by increased funding from our locality partners, which are eager to open doors for more students to receive CCAP support,” said Amanda Mansfield, Philanthropy Director of the Educational Foundation. “We are heartened that they recognize the critical link between Virginia Western students achieving degrees and certificates and building a stronger workforce. Our special acknowledgements go to to Roanoke and Botetourt counties for their dedicated expansion efforts.”

Roanoke Valley high school seniors may apply for CCAP support in fall 2023 by filling out an online application by Feb. 1, 2023. Those interested in learning more about CCAP are invited to attend upcoming in-person and Zoom information sessions, scheduled for midday and evening times through January. Registration is required at virginiawestern.edu/CCAP.

They also can sign up for important CCAP updates about application deadlines, financial aid workshops and more by texting “CCAP2023” to 877-235-2279. (Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help; message and data rates apply.)