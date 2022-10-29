Salem Museum Speaker Series: The Stories Within These Walls

On Thursday, November 10 at 7:30 pm, Chloe Shelton of Chloe Shelton Films will premiere her latest historical film produced for the Salem Museum. This talk will be presented in person and on Zoom, although it will not be recorded. The Zoom link will be posted on the Salem Museum’s website, SalemMuseum.org, on the morning of the talk.

The Stories Within These Walls was commissioned by the Salem Museum to share the surprising history of the 1845 Williams Brown House. The house is the heart of the Salem Museum, but the structure has been put to a variety of uses in its nearly 150-year life. The film was made possible through the generous support of the Helen S. and Charles G. Patterson, Jr., Foundation Trust.

Chloe Shelton is a storyteller and an award-winning Writer/Director. She is the recipient of five Regional Student Emmys from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, as well as over 80 laurels for her films. She is honored to have been named the Young Preservationist of the Year for 2020, a statewide honor, by Preservation Virginia for her efforts to bring local history to life through film.

Shelton was also named one of the top “40 Under 40 Community Leaders” of 2021 by Roanoker Magazine in Roanoke, VA. She is a published author, an avid reader, and a history buff and researcher. She is also an accomplished photographer, video and graphic editor and graphic designer. Chloe Shelton Films is available for hire for commercial film shoots, non-profit multi-media, as well as photo shoots–everything from head shots to Christmas card photos.