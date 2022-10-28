SCOTT DREYER: Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears Comes To Town Spearheading “Rescue Roanoke”

Virginia’s fiery Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears (R), who immigrated to the US from Jamaica with her family as a child, is coming to Roanoke on Saturday, October 29. Sears, the first black woman to serve as lieutenant governor in Virginia, is billing her visit as “Rescue Roanoke” and part of the enthusiastic push before the November 8 elections where City voters will chose to fill four seats on City Council.

With spiraling crime, homelessness, beggars on the streets, high taxes, years of one-party rule, and what many see as a tone-deaf city council, numerous Star City residents believe Roanoke indeed needs a “Rescue.”

Sears will be the keynote speaker, but other speakers will be the four candidates running under the “Vote4Roanoke” banner: Dalton Baugess, Nick Hagen, Maynard Keller and Peg McGuire. Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline (R) will be present also, as well as some GOP members of the Roanoke Valley’s General Assembly delegation.

The rally, with runs from 12:30-3:00, will be at the Jefferson Center at 541 Luck Ave. in Southwest Roanoke. The event is free but guests are encouraged to RSVP. The link to reserve a spot and get more information can be found here.