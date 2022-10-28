Barnhill Takes Home Roanoke Valley Senior Golf Tour Champions Trophy

Senior Golf Tour Champion Mike Barnhill

The Roanoke Valley Senior Golf Tour, with a membership of 121 seniors from Roanoke and surrounding areas, completed its 19th season on October 24th, 2022 at Roanoke Country Club.

Senior golfers, aged 55 and up, participate in nine tournaments for individual awards and points, based on net scores, which lead to a final Top 20 Awards List at the end of the year.

This year, Mike Barnhill of Roanoke finished #1 in points, winning the title of Overall 2022 Tour Champion.  (See statistics noted below.)  Barnhill received a 1st Place gift card; a 1st Place Silver Golf Cup, and the Champion’s traveling trophy.  Other Top 20 Finalists receiving year end awards are also noted below.

Reported by Tommy Firebaugh and Ken Kornegay – RVSGT www.rvsgt.org

TOP 20 RVSGT WINNERS for 2022
POINTS RANK PLAYER NAME POINTS TOTAL
1 Barnhill, Mike 801.83
2 Poff, Bob [R] 797.00
3 Crotts, Rick 792.25
4 Lynch, Jeff 791.75
5 Blades, Bob 776.43
6 Blessard, Butch [R] 770.17
7 McLennan, Lee 759.50
8 Woods, Jeff 753.87
9 Harris, Ben 750.50
10 Highfill, Hank [R] 749.42
11 Martin, Jeff 740.17
12 Hill, Craig 723.25
13 Earhart, Tim 716.75
14 Krueger, Steven 715.00
15 Houck, Bill 714.50
16 Snider, Lee 710.00
17 Renick, Coy 702.61
18 Truesdell, Bart [R] 696.70
19 Adams, Crady [R] 689.93
20 Shelor, Barry 689.48