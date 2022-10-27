SML Center Releases Interior Design Renderings, Revised Floor Plans

For the first time, the Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc. has released interior design renderings that provide a more concrete vision for how its proposed multi-purpose center at Westlake Corner will look.

The non-profit organization, which is currently raising funds to purchase the Grand Home Furnishings building, is working with Hughes Associates, a renowned architectural and engineering firm based in Roanoke, to turn the vacant building into a community gathering space for education, arts, entertainment and events.

“As we approach the purchase of this existing 40,000-square-foot building, we’re getting a jump start on planning for the three phases of interior modifications that will create the kind of multifunctional space the SML community has needed so desperately for so long,” said architect and local resident Trish England, who chairs the SML Center’s Architectural Committee.

“Hughes offers the depth of experience required to transform this former furniture showroom into a lively and vibrant center that will be a source of pride for the entire region,” she added.

The renderings depict many aspects of how the space will be utilized, including a welcome gallery with tables and seating, an information desk, a café with free wireless internet access, a 400-seat auditorium with stage and a 400-seat multipurpose event space.

SML Center President Vicki Gardner said the group also released an updated floor plan for the proposed facility, which will include a media center, rehearsal space, conference rooms and classrooms.

“The project, which is looking phenomenal, is at a critical juncture right now,” Gardner said. “We need the many in our community who have expressed enthusiasm for just such a facility to step forward with donations, large and small, that will make the purchase and renovations possible. Time is of the essence to help us meet this important goal!”

More information and a secure online donation form can be found at SMLGrandPlan.com. Those interested in setting up an in-person or virtual meeting to discuss donations and naming opportunities may contact Gardner at 540-529-7733 or [email protected]. All donations for Phase I (purchase of the Grand building) will be refunded back to donors if the sale does not go through.

To see renderings of the welcome gallery, auditorium and event space, or to get additional details on the types of programing the SML Center will provide, visit SMLGrandPlan.com.