National Drug Take Back Day This Saturday October 29th

DEA National Drug Take Back Day will be held this Saturday, October 29, 2022. Per the Drug Enforcement Administration, “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, over 107,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose last year.

This figure means that someone in the United States is dying of a drug overdose every 5 minutes. Take Back Day events provide easy, no-cost opportunities to dispose of medicines stored in the home that are susceptible to abuse and theft.”

There are many participating sites within the valley that will be available to receive unused medications. The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is one of those locations. On October 29, 2022, medications can be brought to the administrative office located at 340 Campbell Ave, Roanoke VA 24016. The lobby will be open from 10:00AM until 1:00PM. If you are unable to come to our location, go to www.DEATakeBack.com and determine if there is a site more convenient for you.