Virginia Western Educational Foundation Announces Fall 2022 Scholarship Recipients

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation announces that it awarded $160,762 in general scholarships to 107 students attending the fall 2022 semester at Virginia Western Community College.

The scholarship application for the spring 2023 semester is open until Oct. 31, 2022, at https://www.virginiawestern.edu/scholarships/.

“Follow Your Heart” is a 15-minute video that profiles three recent Educational Foundation scholarship recipients. Watch it on YouTube at https://youtu.be/JidN0Me9Prg.

For information on donating to or establishing a scholarship at Virginia Western, contact Philanthropy Director Amanda Mansfield at (540) 857-6962 or [email protected].