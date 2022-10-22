Amid Controversy, VMI Board of Visitors Calls Sudden Executive Session

According to an October 20 press release from a group of concerned VMI alumni and other stakeholders, whose website is protecthonor.com, the VMI Board of Visitors (BOV) Executive Committee will convene a special Executive Committee Session on Monday, October 24. That group, which claims their mission is to “support preserving and improving the VMI experience,” issued the following statement:

In a sudden decision following a week of turmoil at the Virginia Military Institute, the schools Board of Visitors suddenly, and quietly, scheduled a VMI Board of Visitors Executive Committee Meeting for October 24, 2022, Time: 2 – 4 p.m., in the Virginia Military Institute, Smith Hall Board Room. The notice barely met the statutory Public Notice requirement for such meetings.

The notice is vague in revealing the nature of the sudden meeting, only stating, “Virginia Military Institute business will be discussed by participating members.” The Notice goes on to say only “This meeting will begin and end as an open meeting and is expected to include a closed session to discuss matters pursuant to Va. Code Section 2.2-3711 (A) (1). Any board actions deemed necessary will occur during the open meeting upon the conclusion of the closed session” and “There will be no public comment at this meeting.”

The published meeting agenda is equally vague, listing only, “Welcome and opening remarks, discuss current issues & matters applicable to VMI, a closed session pursuant to Virginia Code 2.2-3711 (A) (1), other business and adjournment.”

The sudden meeting comes amid great controversy following a scathing rebuke by the School’s Superintendent, Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins, this week who attacked critics who accused his Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies as too radical and contrary to VMI’s history of openly debating all sides of issues.

Win’s called his critics, “a group of unhappy alumni who want to stoke the worst fears and sow seeds of discord.” Those who previously contacted VMI and its BOV actually requested, repeatedly, that the presentation be carried by live-stream so all those interested could watch and form their own opinions. This was a request that VMI, the VMI Alumni Association, and the BOV never responded to.

Wins’ letter also stated, “Critics called for executive and legislative leaders to put a stop to “social indoctrination” like Dark’s presentation. These are the same critics who just three weeks ago accused the Institute of infringing upon their free speech rights. Now they want to do the same to someone who has opinions different from their own.” In doing so, Wins dismissed the recent Warning Letter VMI received from Student Press Law Center (SPLC) and the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) as part of this agenda. Neither SPLC nor FIRE had any involvement with the controversy over Ms. Dark’s presentation and never claimed VMI was engaging in “social indoctrination.” Rather it focused on extensive, documented instances and a pattern of Maj. Gen Wins and his administration suppressing cadets’ First Amendment Rights.

The BOV’s closed session is also raising interest as the notice states it is closed pursuant to Virginia Code 2.2-3711 (A) (1). That portion of the code (see below) strictly limits closed session topics to personnel matters including such topics as hiring, firing, discipline and other matters.

-Scott Dreyer

The relevant text from the Code of Virginia is cited below:

