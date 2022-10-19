SCOTT DREYER: CDC/HHS Taking Public Comments About Making Covid Shots Mandatory For Kids To Attend School

According to an article on NationalReview.com, “a CDC panel unanimously voted on Wednesday [October 19] to add the Covid-19 vaccine to the recommended childhood schedule.”

For the record, none of those panel members were ever chosen by voters in an election. They were appointed by other government bureaucrats. This is an example of what is called “the administrative state.”

National Review continues: “The decision from the agency’s advisory committee (ACIP) would add the Covid-19 shot to the public health agency’s Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program. Fifteen voting members of mostly scientific or medical expert backgrounds make up the panel and are responsible for making vaccine recommendations. All of the panelists are chosen by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services after an application and nomination process.

“The ACIP’s Wednesday recommendation now goes to CDC Director Rochelle Walenksy and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for approval. Once approved, the advice will be included in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), a publication of public health information.

So, as I understand it, a CDC panel voted unanimously today to add the Covid jab to the recommended list of shots children must get in order to enroll in school. As a culture, most of us agree that children should get certain shots to keep them and their peers healthy. Examples include shots for chicken pox, diphtheria, polio, whooping cough, tetanus, measles, etc. For most folks, no debates here.

However, mandating the Covid jab for children is a huge leap. I am no medical expert, but then again, many of those who have opined loudly about Covid and the shots these past few years haven’t been medical professionals either, and that hasn’t kept them from being “loud and proud” in sharing their viewpoints. However, I have been a licensed teacher since 1987, so education is the field I have dedicated my life and career to.

What is wrong with mandating the Covid jab for children?

For one thing, many of the “experts” have been way wrong about the jab so far. Watch this little “Famous Last Words” clip and you’ll see Rachel Maddow, President Biden, and Dr. Fauci promising how the vaccine will stop the suffering and spread of Covid.

“But there’s a lot we didn’t know about Covid and the vaccine was done in a hurry!” some will counter. Yes, that is correct. So, since there was a lot we didn’t know and it was all done in a hurry, that should have led to some modesty and humility, but instead we see some experts preach with all the certitude of a zealot.

Second, if we are serious to “follow the science,” we see that young children seldom get Covid, and when they do, the consequences are seldom serious.

Third, the passage of time has shown not only that the vaccine is not all that effective, but many suspect it causes huge side-effects. Since indeed the disease and vaccine are quite new, that should be even more reason to err on the side of caution.

Fourth, as we saw in the motivating factor in last fall’s elections in Virginia, and the ignominious end of Terry McAuliffe’s political career, we need to honor parental rights and let moms and dads make choices about whether their children get the Covid jab or not.

Lastly, speaking of elections, over the past two years or so we heard many people, mainly Democrats, clamoring for mandates to get the jab. Countless good people had to make the terrible choice between getting the vaccine or losing their job. Now, come fall 2022, we hear those same voices shriek “Vote Democrat because we respect a woman’s right to control her own body.”

Really?

Then why were many of those same people not defending a woman’s right to make choices for her own body by refusing the jab? And now they are denying a woman’s right to make choices for her children by means of the vaccine mandate to attend school. Plus, today’s girls are to grow up to become tomorrow’s women.

Where is that bodily autonomy?

According to the CDC website, they are still taking public comments. How seriously they take them is anyone’s guess, but the one way to guarantee you are not heard is never to make a comment. You can see the page and previous comments here.

https://www.regulations.gov/docket/CDC-2022-0111/comments

This page lets you make your comments on this issue. You can make your remarks anonymous and not leave your email address. This page says comments end in 1 Day, October 20.

https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/CDC-2022-0111-0001

At the end of the day, all this is yet one more reminder: Elections have consequences. The ultimate way to have your voice heard is to do your homework and make an educated vote.