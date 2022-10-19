Former Virginia Governor Jim Gilmore To Be Inaugural Speaker at Ferrum College Gentry Locke Lecture Series

Former Virginia Governor Jim Gilmore will be the inaugural speaker for the new Gentry Locke lecture series hosted by Ferrum College on Monday, November 14, 2022. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 6:00–7:00 p.m. on campus in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required here: https://www.ferrum.edu/gentry-locke-lecture-series

The lecture series is a partnership between Ferrum College and Gentry Locke, a prominent Virginia law firm with offices in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Richmond. The Gentry Locke lecture series will bring two experts and thought leaders to the College per academic year to discuss current social and cultural topics of interest.

“Gentry Locke is pleased to sponsor this speaker series, and we are proud of our long association with Ferrum College,” commented Kevin Holt, a partner at Gentry Locke. “For decades, the College has brought thought leaders from various fields to campus and the wider community. The speakers have challenged and enlightened their audiences and, in many cases, have opened windows to the world for Ferrum students. We look forward to Governor Gilmore and future speakers continuing in that tradition.”

Gilmore’s breadth of domestic and international experience made him an attractive choice as this year’s speaker. In addition to serving as Virginia’s Attorney General and, later, Virginia’s Governor, he most recently concluded his service as U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Following his term as ambassador, Gilmore led a delegation sponsored by the American Foreign Policy Council to assess the status of Ukraine. The delegation conducted numerous meetings in Kyiv, and continued to Mariupol and battlefield visits in southern Ukraine.

Ambassador Gilmore stated, “I look forward to speaking at Ferrum College for its inaugural Gentry Locke Lecture Series. I will bring my passion for foreign affairs to this lecture. Serving as Ambassador to the OSCE I can expand on how much our allies—especially in western and eastern Europe—rely on American leadership during these trying times.”

Wilson Paine, vice president for Institutional Advancement & External Relations, believes these types of events are what makes Ferrum an asset to students and the broader region. “The Gentry Locke lecture series represents an investment in Ferrum College’s continued work to provide a holistic, transformative educational experience to students in our region, to impact the vitality of our community, and to recognize Gentry Locke for their partnership and tireless work on behalf of the College,” said Paine.