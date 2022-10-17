Web Cameras Feature Autumn Views of Blue Ridge Music Center

Two new web cameras give online viewers a scenic glimpse of fall at the Blue Ridge Music Center at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The cameras show views of the outdoor amphitheater, surrounding mountains, and Visitor Center.

Funding for the cameras was provided by donors to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. The project was completed in collaboration with the Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service.

“The web cameras are a wonderful way to stay connected to the beauty of the Parkway from afar,” said Carolyn Ward, CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. “They also allow people to check weather conditions before they visit the Music Center.”

Viewers can see the images at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org/visit/webcams/. They can also view an additional webcam feed at The Bluffs Restaurant st Doughton Park at BRPFoundation.org/webcams.