Fall Offers Unique Opportunities to Appreciate Migrating Birds in Virginia

Each fall, millions of birds pass through the commonwealth during their fall migrations south, offering Virginians opportunities to see hawks, songbirds, and more.

“Virginia is in the East Coast flyway, in the path of birds headed south for the winter. Right now, you can see lots of birds at any place at any time,” said Robyn Puffenbarger, a Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteer who is passionate about birdwatching.

“This is a big time for warblers, vireos, and shore birds,” said Puffenbarger, who suggests simply watching the birds outside your window. “Anywhere there is scrub brush where birds can eat and hide from a predator, you’ll see birds. If you can go to the Eastern Shore, Skyline Drive, or any place where you can hike or drive to be at elevation, you’ll see a lot of birds.”

“Observing birds is a wonderful way to connect with nature, and it is an activity you can do almost anywhere,” said Michelle Prysby, director of the Virginia Master Naturalist Program. “I love that even our most urban areas have birds to enjoy – peregrine falcons nest atop tall buildings in downtown Richmond.”

Connecting with the natural world through activities such as backyard birdwatching can improve the well-being of all Virginians. Virginia Cooperative Extension can help connect the people of the commonwealth with robust local programming around healthy choices, stewarding natural resources, and sharing scientific research from Virginia’s land-grant universities, Virginia Tech and Virginia State University.

Virginia has approximately 400 bird species, according to Prysby, who appreciates the challenge of learning to identify different species she sees in her neighborhood.

“Seeing and hearing different kinds of birds also helps me mark the seasons,” she said. “For example, in October, I’ll start hearing the white-throated sparrows sing, and as winter approaches, I’ll see dark-eyed juncos in my yard.”

Nighttime lights, such as streetlights and lamp posts, can confuse migrating birds, causing them to become disoriented and collide with buildings and windows or to become so exhausted they are vulnerable to other threats. Lights-out projects involve coordinated efforts to darken urban lights to help birds.

“If people in urban areas are interested in helping birds on migration, they can get involved with lights out projects,” Puffenbarger said.

Another way to help birds is by planting native plant species to create favorable habitats in your landscape.

“To increase your chances of observing a diversity of bird species in your yard, use native plant species in your landscaping to provide seeds and fruit for birds to eat, perching spots, and hiding spots from predators,” said Prysby. “Native plants also host a diversity of insects, which birds eat and use to feed their young. Keeping cats indoors is important because predation by cats has an enormous impact on bird populations.”

As raptors, which are predatory birds, migrate overhead this fall, Virginians can see incredible species such as red-tailed hawks and bald eagles. Hawk watches, where people organize to monitor and count migrating raptors, offer a great opportunity to see birds and learn from knowledgeable volunteers.

“Raptors are ecological indicators,” said Brian Hirt, a Virginia Master Naturalist volunteer who has been observing raptors for 25 years and is a hawk watch volunteer at the Hanging Rock Raptor Observatory. “When certain species suffer because of land loss or another issue, it affects the food chain. Raptor populations can show if something is wrong.”

During his years as a hawk watch volunteer, Hirt has seen bald eagle populations increase firsthand.