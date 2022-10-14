 Roanoke Valley Christian Schools Receives Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Award

Roanoke Valley Christian Schools program recognized for dynamic and engaging yearbook.

Jostens, a producer of yearbooks and student-created content, has announced that the Roanoke Valley Christian Schools’ yearbook program has achieved the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Silver Level.

The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies (ICT) literacy.

The Roanoke Valley Christian Schools’ award-winning yearbook program is led by Lilly Skinner, Tess Carroll, Kaitlyn Gribbin, Abby Newman, and Jenna Holt, along with Judy Chilton, Roanoke Valley Christian Schools’ yearbook adviser.

“This staff was an incredible group of young ladies. In thirty-two years of advising I have never had a staff who worked so well together, making decisions as a team, and allowing God to guide their writing. His character is visible on every page. I am honored to be included in their work.”

Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence Awards are presented twice a year, in spring and in fall based on the yearbook’s arrival date at the school. The award was presented to the Roanoke Valley Christian Schools’ yearbook program for achieving defined criteria in between one and three of the following categories: creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement, and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.

“Jostens is proud to recognize those individuals who have created an exceptional yearbook for their school and community,” said Tammy Whitaker, Jostens VP and COO Yearbook Division. “These schools did an exceptional job on multiple levels, despite the challenges presented by this school year. Yearbooks are a critical part of capturing and telling a school’s story, and Jostens is dedicated to supporting yearbook staff members as they do their important work.”